2024 Ford Ranger plug-in hybrid unveiled for global markets

Previewed by an enigmatic video, the Ford Ranger plug-in hybrid has made its debut in Australia. It offers the same towing and payload capacity as the non-hybrid model, according to the Blue Oval, but it gains an on-board generator and over 25 miles of electric range.

Before we dive into the details, there's an important point to get out of the way: Ford hasn't announced plans to sell the Ranger PHEV in the United States, and a spokesperson for the brand told Autoblog it's only for global markets. And, speaking of details, they're fairly vague. All we know is that the hybrid system consists of a turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine, an electric motor and a battery pack.

Ford promises the plug-in hybrid model will boast more torque than any other Ranger in the overseas line-up, though it hasn't published a specific figure yet. As of writing, the torque champion on the Australian market is the optional 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6, which delivers about 247 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. The company also notes that the PHEV will feature an electric-only range of up to 27 miles.

Like the non-electrified Ranger, the PHEV will be capable of towing about 7,700 pounds and offer four-wheel-drive. Unlike the non-electrified truck, it will come with Pro Power Onboard like the hybrid and electric F-150s that will let users power tools, toys and appliances far off the grid.

Visually, you'll need a well-trained eye to tell the PHEV apart from the diesel-powered Ranger. Ford designers seemingly steered clear of the green or blue trim that often denotes electrified models, and the main powertrain-specific styling cue is a second flap added to the side of the cargo box. Photos of the interior haven't been released, though we expect to find hybrid-only menus and graphics in the instrument cluster.

Ford dealers in select overseas markets will begin receiving the Ranger PHEV in 2025. More details will emerge in the coming months.

