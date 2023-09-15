Next-generation Buick Enclave spotted with Wildcat looks

The rollout of GM's next-generation three-row large SUVs is well under way with the reveals of the 2024 Chevy Traverse and GMC Acadia. Another vehicle on the platform is also getting a redesign soon, according to these spy photos: the Buick Enclave. It's still going to be big, and it will now receive the same sort of Wildcat concept-inspired styling as smaller Buicks such as the Envista and Encore GX.

The Enclave's front is where the Wildcat connection is the most clear. It has the pointy shark nose and wide, frowning grille. It's hard to say whether it will get a mesh grille like some of the production SUVs, or a slatted grille like the concept. High up are slender daytime running lights with the actual illuminating headlights hidden lower in the outboard air intakes. We're not totally sure if this look will work on such a large, tall vehicle, but we'll reserve final judgment when we can see the car with all its paint and trim on display.

The sides of the Enclave still have a fair bit of the Coke bottle curves that have appeared on every Enclave, if a bit more toned down. The greenhouse seems to take after the GMC Acadia more than the Traverse, as it seems it has a relatively thin C-pillar. The D-pillar looks quite thick, which will probably be toned down with judicious application of gloss black plastic.

Details of the rear are difficult to make out. It seems to have slim, wide and curvy rear taillights. The rectangular exhaust tips are nicely fitted to the rear bumper. But that's about all that stands out.

We're expecting the Enclave to have basically the same powertrain as the GMC Acadia, with the one engine offering being a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 328 horsepower and 326 pound-feet of torque. It should be paired with an eight-speed automatic and either front- or all-wheel drive. Odds are it will not get an off-road variant like the Acadia AT4 or Traverse Z71. But it might get a sportier road-going version that could take advantage of the torque-vectoring dual-clutch rear differential from those aforementioned off-roaders. It should also be revealed sometime next year with deliveries likely in the same year.

