2024 Ram 1500 gets a tiny change and tiny price bump — or nice price drop

Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis told The Detroit News that the Ram 1500 is getting a refresh that will launch early next year. The current truck went on sale in 2018 for the 2019 model year, same as the latest generation of the Chevrolet Silverado. Ford introduced a new F-150 pickup in 2021 and has a refresh coming, Chevy revamped the Silverado for the 2022 model year, while the unchanged Ram is beginning to show its age on the sales charts — market share and sales volume are down compared to last year. With no more than eight months left to live for today's Ram 1500, there's a tiny update and some price changes for the 2024 pickup.

The only new equipment is a Tailgate Ajar warning lamp as standard on every truck in the range. The Heavy Duty lineup gets the same feature.

The Ram 1500 Tradesman Warlock rolls into the new year. The Warlock package had been limited to the previous-gen Ram Classic trucks through 2022, the 2023 Tradesman Warlock introducing the modern Ram to the Warlock name. It adds off-road gear like fog lamps, tow hooks, a Bilstein suspension, electronic locking rear differential, skid plates, and a one-inch lift over 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler tires. Cosmetic alterations start at the front with a black grille badge spelling "R-A-M," black mesh grille surround, 18-inch black painted wheels, and Warlock badging. Extra options required with the package also get the 8.4-inch touchscreen display running Uconnect 5. At the moment, the Warlock Package runs $2,995 and needs the Tradesman Level 1 Equipment Group for $1,695, a total of $4,690.

We've already covered the end of the TRX in the form of the 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged — Final Edition. The demise of the dinosaur at the end of this year gives way to the rise of the big electric boy at the end of next year when the Ram Revolution BEV goes on sale.

Ram hasn't shared pricing for the 1500. However, early MSRPs provided to car shopping sites previews pleasant news for shoppers. Assuming the destination charge holds steady at $1,995, the bottom four trims — Tradesman, Big Horn, Laramie, Rebel — are each up just $15. The Limited Longhorn is $780 less expensive for next year, the top Limited trim is $1,235 less than in 2023. Tentative pricing is:

Tradesman: $39,915 ($15)

Big Horn: $45,130 ($15)

Laramie: $55,130 ($15)

Rebel: $55,945 ($15)

Limited Longhorn: $61,890 ($780 less)

Limited: $66,305 ($1,235 less)

Wrapping up the workaday rigs at the automaker, the ProMaster van makes a few more changes. The enclosed hauler will add a heated steering wheel and heated windshield to the options menu, and the optional ParkSense with stop will come with a "white noise backup alarm" and a normal backup alarm.

