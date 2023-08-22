Over 236,000 Nissan Sentra sedans recalled due to steering issue

Nissan has issued a safety recall that applies to more than 236,000 units of the Sentra built between the 2020 and 2022 model years. The sedans included in the campaign are fitted with tie rods that can bend under certain circumstances and cause steering-related problems.

Assigned number 23V-581 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall includes 236,238 examples of the Sentra built from November 25, 2019, to March 31st, 2022. Nissan notes that the problem is present in 100% of the recalled cars, but it adds that none of the other models in its line-up are affected. The recalled cars were built with tie rods whose strength "may be insufficient under certain operating conditions," according to the Japanese company. If you need a refresher course, the tie rod is a long, thin part that connects the steering rack to the steering knuckle. Without tie rods, your front wheels wouldn't move when you turn the steering wheel.

Nissan adds that it takes "a high input force," such as hitting a curb, to bend either tie rod. If that happens, the driver might have a difficult time steering the car, end up with a misaligned steering wheel, or feel a vibration in the steering column. The tie rod can also break after an impact, which increases the risk of an accident. The company hasn't clarified if any accidents or injuries have been linked to the problem.

Owners of affected cars who are experiencing an off-center steering wheel or a vibration in the steering column need to visit the nearest Nissan dealer to get the problem diagnosed. Their car will receive new tie rods that feature an updated design free of charge if a mechanic finds that the parts on the car are bent. Owners of affected cars who aren't experiencing either problem need to wait for further instructions. Nissan will reach out to them via mail when additional parts are available, though it warns they're expected to arrive in the winter of 2023.

This isn't the first time that Nissan has recalled the Sentra for a tie rod-related problem. In 2021, the brand issued a recall (21V-461) that included 138,736 units of the 2020 and 2021 Sentra to fix bent tie rods. Cars already fixed at that time will need to be repaired again.