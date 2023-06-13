2024 Nissan Sentra gets a style refresh and new CVT

The 2024 Nissan Sentra just debuted a light-touch mid-cycle refresh that spruces up its design and tech inside and out.

While most of the changes are superficial, there is one big mechanical update in that Nissan says it’s rocking a new Xtronic continuously variable transmission. The Sentra utilized a CVT before, but this one is updated to provide a smoother shifting pattern and support an idle start/stop system. Nissan says the Sentra is more fuel efficient as a result of this transmission, but hasn’t provided EPA figures for comparison just yet. Its 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder is carryover with 149 horsepower and 146 pound-feet of torque.

The biggest design change is seen up front. Every trim gets a re-styled front fascia with new headlights. The SV grade adds new 16-inch wheels, too. The SR that you see in the photos here is treated to a stronger refresh than other models to bring it in line with what we’ve already seen on the Altima SR. Changes include a dark-finish V-Motion grille, dark chrome lower bumper features, body-color trim strip below the grille, red SR badges front and rear and a new rear lower fascia graphic to visually widen the rear end. Inside, the Sentra SR gains red-orange stitching all around for a sportier vibe. A new Atlantic Gray paint option joins the stable, too.

Inside the Sentra, Nissan sweetens the deal for the SV Premium grade with a 360-degree camera, eight-speaker Bose audio system and turn signal-equipped mirrors. The SR adds heated front seats as standard equipment.

Nissan says this refreshed Sentra will hit dealers this summer, but updated pricing isn’t available quite yet.

