We just spent the entire day in and around the Motor City enjoying the automotive sights and sounds of the Woodward Dream Cruise. According to the event's website, the Dream Cruise attracts over a million people every year to see a collection of "more than 40,000 muscle cars, street rods, custom, collector and special interest vehicles." That's a lot of people and a lot of vehicles. And if you couldn't be there this year in person, perhaps our galleries from this year's festivities are the next best thing.

We kicked things off up above with muscle cars, classics and hot rods, since those make up the largest part of the collection. Everything from pre-war American cars to 1960s fire-breathers and custom-built street machines are included in the gallery up top.

Below you'll see galleries of modern performance vehicles, trucks and off-roaders and, finally, the strangest sights we were able to point our camera lenses at. And by strange, we mean upside-down vans, boats on wheels and tiny mobiles with men in hats perched atop. Enjoy!