Mini John Cooper Works EV spy photos reveal a sporty body

The fully-electric Mini Hardtops are just around the corner, and we've seen the Cooper SE pretty much revealed. But that won't be the most potent of the electric Minis. These spy shots show that there's an electric John Cooper Works model following right behind. It features a number of extra-sporty add-ons and will surely boast more power.

Confirming this John Cooper Works prototype's electric nature is the almost completely filled-in grille and lack of any tailpipe. The open lower section in the grille does look a tad larger, and it incorporates parts of the aggressive front spoiler, with those pieces vertically bisecting it. There's still no hood scoop, since there's no reason for it.

The front spoiler is matched by new side skirts with little winglets toward the rear. And at the back, there's a prominent rear spoiler with small fins along the top. The rear bumper has been redesigned with boxier edges and a more aggressive diffuser. This prototype is also wearing a set of split five-spoke wheels.

While we've had a number of reports about specs on the two initial Mini EV Hardtops, the JCW is more of a mystery. It's safe to assume there's more power than the Mini Cooper SE's reported 215 horsepower. Our spy photographer suggested 250, and that seems reasonable as a significant increase over the SE and a boost over the 228 of the current gas-powered JCW. Suspension and possibly brake upgrades are also on the menu. It will probably get the larger 54-kWh battery that's expected, but as our photographer notes, the extra power and wider, stickier tires will probably keep it from hitting the same range as other Minis with the same pack. The aero add-ons may also create more drag, further hurting overall range.

The base and SE versions of the electric Mini Hardtop should be revealed in the next few months, since it's pretty much been revealed sans specifications. The John Cooper Works will probably follow in about a year, maybe two, after to allow for some final development work and to keep the buzz going. It will also probably be the most expensive, but most exciting, version of the electric hardtop.

