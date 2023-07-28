Ford has issued a recall that applies to more than 870,000 units of the F-150 built between the 2021 and 2023 model years. The trucks included in the campaign are equipped with a defective electronic parking brake system that can activate unexpectedly, even while driving.

Assigned recall number 23V-509 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the campaign includes 870,701 units of the F-150 built between January 8, 2020, and February 25, 2023. Ford estimates that the defect is present in only about 1% of the recalled trucks. The company hasn't provided a list of which trim level(s) are affected, though it notes that the recall only includes trucks equipped with a single exhaust system. It adds that, in these pickups, "the rear axle wiring harness bundle may contact the rear axle housing."

The wire that activates the electronic parking brake is part of this harness. If it's damaged, the circuit can short to ground and activate the parking brake without the driver's input, which can cause an accident. Ford notes that drivers may see a parking brake warning light and an error message in the instrument cluster before the problem occurs. It adds that it's not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue, but it has received 918 warranty claims and three fields reports. Corrosion on the rear axle housing tends to damage the wiring even faster.

Ford will reach out to owners of affected trucks by mail on September 11, 2023. They'll be asked to bring their F-150 to an authorized service center so that a technician can inspect the rear axle's wiring harness and replace it if the protective tape is damaged. If it's not damaged, the dealer will install a tie strap and tape wrap to protect it. Owners who have already paid to fix this issue will be able to ask for reimbursement.

