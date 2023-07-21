Alfa Romeo wants your vote on designs for a 4C 'Designer's Cut' anniversary model

In 2018, the heritage division at Fiat Chrysler America launched a project called "Reloaded by Creators." It started with FCA Heritage restoring and selling a number of precious and vintage Italian models like the Alfa Spider IV and Lancia Fulvia brought back to new condition by the in-house brands. When Stellantis took over FCA, Stellantis' Heritage Department took over the initiative and expanded the project with one-offs like the Abarth Classiche 1000 SP tribute built on the Alfa Romeo 4C Spider. The classics heads are at it again with this, the 4C Designer's Cut project. Planned as a 10th anniversary celebration of the Alfa Romeo 4C coupe, the Designer's Cut will create a one-off tribute to some aspect of Alfa Romeo history that will also "pay tribute to authentic Italian style and driving pleasure embodied by the original 4C." Alessandro Maccolini, who designed the 4C and remains part of the Alfa Romeo Style Center as a design manager, is heading the effort.

He's come up with three aesthetic proposals so far. The first is the 4C Tributo, a crimson red take that takes straight aim at one of the peaks in the vintage Alfa Romeo catalog, the Tipo 33 Stradale.

The second is the 4C Corsa, a race-inspired version in matte gray "to accentuate the muscular shape and performance-oriented technical features," on black wheels.

Finally, the 4C Legenda. Done up in light blue over white wheels, the sporty inspiration is the 1750 GT Veloce, the historic inspiration is colors that echo hues in Milan's crest of Biscione, a feature in Alfa Romeo’s logo.

The automaker wants feedback from enthusiasts about which one to choose and which direction to take.

It's not clear yet if Alfa Romeo plans changes to the powertrain. The Abarth Classiche 1000 SP tribute didn't alter the mechanicals, sticking with the 4C's 1,742-cc turbocharged four-cylinder making 240 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. It is clear that Alfa plans to sell this one-off, highlighting its desirability to "passionate collectors." The curious are encouraged to e-mail Stellantis Heritage now. The Abarth 1000 SP is still available to purchase, as are a 1958 Abarth 500 tribute that's based on a 1970 Fiat 500. Have your money ready.