BMW Smartglasses are basically a HUD for riding motorcycles

BMW just revealed some new glasses for riding its motorcycles and scooters, but this new set of glasses is anything but ordinary. They’re officially called the ConnectedRide Smartglasses, and you can pair them with your two-wheeled BMW.

Once you set them up, the glasses essentially function as a head-up display for riding. There’s a projector built into the right-eye frame that puts essential information directly in your field of vision. Vitals like speed, the posted speed limit, gear and navigation directions can all be selected and projected from the glasses. You can also change the color of the projection to your suiting. Just like a car’s HUD, it looks like the projection is on the horizon or road ahead of you.

The glasses themselves are only halfway dorky looking with their especially thick rims, but your helmet will likely cover up the glasses anyway. There are two lens options you can swap between, one with 85% transparency that is designed to work with helmets that already have sun visors, and the other has tinted lenses that function as sunglasses. BMW says they can even be adjusted by an optician, so folks that need traditional glasses can use these while riding.

BMW says the glasses' battery will last up to 10 hours on a full charge and can be charged with a simple USB cable. The price is a steep €690 (about $757) at launch, but pricing for the glasses in the U.S. could vary. These glasses are going on sale this month, so you should be able to snap some up soon enough.

