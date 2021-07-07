BMW CE 04 electric scooter revealed in production form, goes on sale next year

A production BMW CE 04 electric scooter is officially here. BMW showed us a concept CE 04 last year, but today sees that stylish scooter turn into a real, production two-wheeler.

The design is largely similar to what BMW showed us before. Its fairings and other details aren’t exactly the same, but it still looks a whole lot like the concept. That’s a good thing, as the CE 04 scooter is one of the more attractive scooter designs we’ve ever seen.

BMW released detailed specs on top of extensive photos of the scooter today, too. The single electric motor mounted low in the frame makes 42 horsepower and 44 pound-feet of torque. That’s enough for a top speed of 75 mph, so this scooter can manage brief stints on the highway in addition to being a city runabout. Acceleration to 30 mph is punchy, as it gets there in just 2.6 seconds. Getting all the way from 0-62 mph takes significantly longer, as BMW claims a 9.2-second time.

An 8.9 kWh battery pack provides a BMW-estimated 80 miles of range on a full charge. BMW uses an air-cooling system to regulate the battery’s temperature. Charging maxes out at Level 2 speeds. BMW says that if you use its optional 6.9 kW charging cable, you can get a 0-100% charge in 1 hour and 40 minutes. A more typical charging situation you’d find yourself in is a 20-80% charge, which BMW says takes just 45 minutes using the same method.

Different riding modes bring different energy recuperation characteristics. You can choose between more of a coasting experience, or enjoy the same drag-like feeling you get when driving electric vehicles with regenerative braking. ABS is standard, but “ABS Pro” is optional — the Pro option adds auto brake control when leaning into corners.

BMW’s ASC slip control system comes on the CE 04. It operates in a similar fashion to BMW’s internal combustion engine bikes with the system. An optional “Dynamic Traction Control” system is optional on top of ASC that further aids acceleration in a leaning position.

All CE 04s come with a big 10.25-inch HD display that includes navigation and smartphone connectivity. Lots of other niceties are available, too. A Premium Package adds the aforementioned braking/traction systems, plus an adaptive LED headlight, a heated seat and an additional “Dynamic'' drive mode for better acceleration. You can have it in the optional Magellan Gray Metallic pictured here, but a Light White exterior theme is standard.

The CE 04 starts at $11,795, and BMW says it will go on sale in the first quarter of 2022.

