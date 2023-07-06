VW launches ID. Buzz autonomous test program in Austin

Volkswagen has launched a new autonomous vehicle testing program in Austin, Texas, utilizing its new rock star electric offering, the ID. Buzz. The pilot program will help Volkswagen develop its self-driving technology for future deployment both here and abroad, with future expansion penciling in at least four more U.S. cities before Volkswagen's expected launch of a full commercial service by 2026.

The vans being used in Austin are imported European-spec ID. Buzzes outfitted with self-driving tech from VW's autonomous partner, Mobileye. 10 of them will operate as part of the pilot program. These are a prelude to what VW hopes will become a factory ID. Buzz "AD" model that can be delivered straight to autonomous fleets from the company's commercial division. If all goes to plan, these will be bundled with fleet management and remote guidance systems, however VW said plainly that it has no plans to launch its own dedicated ride-hailing service "at this time."

"We are thrilled to bring our exciting ID. Buzz vehicles to American roads", said Pablo Di Si, President and CEO, Volkswagen Group of America. "Expanding Volkswagen Group’s global autonomous driving vehicle program to the United States marks an important milestone for us. In the future, we will tap into rising demand for new mobility services, and with our iconic ID. Buzz, we will also offer a truly captivating product to support transportation services American consumers can rely upon and trust."

"Expanding our autonomous vehicle program to the North American Region is the next step in our global strategic roadmap, and the result of a long-term collaborative investment", said Christian Senger, Member of the board of management of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles with responsibility for the development of autonomous driving. "Moving into this next phase will help us test, validate and refine technology, bring us closer to establishing commercially available transportation offerings and eventually grow the diverse mobility portfolio for the Volkswagen Group."

During the first phase of operation, all of VW's prototypes will have human drivers onboard to monitor the operation of their camera, radar and lidar systems.

Related video: