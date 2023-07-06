2024 Ford Maverick prices reportedly rise by $805 up to $5,780

Maverick Truck Club apparently got the lowdown on what's coming for the 2024 Ford Maverick pickup thanks to an email mix-up. There are a lot of little things going on with the massively popular compact pickup. The good news for buyers still waiting on a 2023 Maverick is that Ford will offer price protection for orders moved to the 2024 model year. Protection amounts vary; however, we'd read on forums before that there would be no protection for swapping to the new year. The new rumor is that Ford won't price-protect Mavericks from the 2024 to 2025 model years. Of course, by then, Ford will hope it's caught up and doesn't need that kind of management.

Price protection's going to come in real handy, seeing Ford's raised prices on the Maverick Hybrid. The Hybrid's been the base engine since the truck's debut, and at launch, the EcoBoost 2.0-liter added $1,085 to the price. Ford changed that to make the EcoBoost a no-cost option. At the time of writing, each trim on the 2023 Maverick — XL, XLT and Lariat — is priced the same no matter the engine. The top Lariat trim requires another $2,220 to get the 2.0-liter EcoBoost because it's sold with all-wheel drive standard; the other trims make the $2,220 AWD conversion an option.

The forum post indicates Ford's changing that for 2024, charging more outright for the Hybrid on the XL and XLT trims. The Lariat Hybrid will continue to be more expensive than the Hybrid because of standard AWD, but the differential is $700 instead of $2,220. The new price sheet would get Ford more money from its hottest seller and maybe dampen demand so the automaker can catch up on Hybrid orders. Prices for the 2024 range and their changes from 2023, after the $1,595 destination charge, are:

XL: $24,995 ($805)

XL Hybrid: 26,495 ($2,305)

XLT: $27,910 ($1,460)

XLT Hybrid: $29,410 ($2,960)

Lariat: $36,450 ($4,280)

Lariat Hybrid: $35,730 ($5,780)

Compared to pricing at the truck's 2021 launch, the XL Hybrid is $5,005 more expensive, the XL EcoBoost is $2,420 more expensive. Adding AWD also cost $3,305 at launch instead of the current $2,220.

The forum post indicates Ford's making the Lariat Luxury Package standard equipment for 2024, hence part of the price increase for the top trim. When Autoblog editors created their ideal Maverick builds in June 2021, Road Test Editor Zac Palmer's Maverick Hybrid Lariat with the Lariat Luxury Package got out the door for $32,795, a $2,935 difference. The bundle gets more equipment in 2024, too, with a spray-in bedliner and wireless charging thrown in. On the other hand, the mirror caps revert to black instead of body color.

The mid-level XLT trim adds the hard drop-in bedliner to the XLT Luxury Package.

Exterior paint colors Alto Blue, Area 51, Avalanche Gray and Cyber Orange are going away. The colors Azure Gray and Terrain will join the palette party.

The Maverick order bank opens July 17. Head over to Maverick Truck Club for more details on what's ahead.

