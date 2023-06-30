In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Zac Palmer. They start the show by talking about the cars they've been driving. Zac spent time in the 2023 Toyota Prius Prime and 2023 Jeep Compass, while Greg chats about his week in the 2023 Cadillac CT5-V and 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Calligraphy. Next, they hit the news and chat about Lordstown's bankruptcy, Volvo (and others) adopting Tesla's NACS port and the revealed presence of a BMW M5 Touring. Finally, they conclude with the Spend My Money segment where a listener is looking for help finding a new EV or PHEV.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast # 787

