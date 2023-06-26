2023 Toyota C-HR revealed with hybrid powertrains

Toyota's funky little C-HR crossover is entering its second generation. The 2023 model has been revealed, and it sports a much more crisp and angular design, as well as a variety of hybrid powertrains. Toyota hasn't said anything about it coming to America, but it will be available in Europe and Australia, among other markets. And maybe the company should consider giving it one more go in the States.

The exterior design is nearly identical to the C-HR Prologue concept from last year. So much so that we suspect it may have been one of those situations where the production car was done, but then was given a couple of flashy tweaks to become a "concept." Even the two-tone paint has made it to production, though a more modest monochrome color scheme is available. The C-HR even has the first flush door handles on a production Toyota, and depending on the market, can be had with 20-inch wheels.

The interior is reminiscent of the new Prius, but with more of a driver focus. The controls are slightly angled to the driver, and the dash has lines to divide it up. Screens up to 12.3 inches for both the instruments and infotainment system are on offer, and the ambient lighting system has a mode that changes its color every hour of the day.

This generation of the C-HR is hybrid only, and it uses a pair of powertrains that are familiar to Americans. The base engine is a hybrid 1.8-liter four-cylinder making 138 horsepower and powering the front wheels. It's the same thing used in the Corolla Hybrid. A hybrid 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 194 horsepower is available, and that seems to be the same as what's in the Prius. Front- and all-wheel-drive variants will be offered along with a plug-in hybrid, presumably with the same 220 horsepower as the Prius Prime.

A GR Sport trim will be available, but it's a modest appearance package with unique grille mesh, 20-inch wheels, badging, trim and sport seats, plus some features included such as a head-up display and JBL Audio. It doesn't bring any performance enhancements to the trim.

With powertrains already available in the U.S., it would certainly seem like the C-HR could be brought here without too much trouble. But the question would be how successful it would be. The outgoing C-HR only sold a bit over 12,000 units last year. The Corolla Cross broke 50,000 units, as a similarly sized and priced crossover. Perhaps if it were offered as a sort of Prius Cross, something a little more stylish and punchy than the Corolla Cross, it might have some potential. But it seems for now it will be sold in overseas markets, particularly Europe where it was designed and was rather successful according to the brand.

