Audi S4 drivers are the most accident-prone, insurance report claims

Culling data from more than 4.6 million automobile insurance applications, researchers at the Insurify insurance comparison marketplace picked a winner — or more to the point, a loser — in its determination of the car model with the most accidents so far in 2023: the Audi S4.

Why does the sporty, luxury-class German sedan rank so high (or so low)? The organization found that S4 drivers, piloting a car with almost 350 horsepower, are among those that collect the most speeding tickets, and that they get into accidents at a rate 54 percent higher than the national average.

If the S4 isn’t a surprise with an at-fault accident rate of 11.7 percent, consider the “family friendly” brand that appears three times on the Insurity list: Subaru. It is represented by three models, including the turbocharged WRX and XV Crosstrek, and at the better-performing bottom of the list, the Subaru Impreza, with an accident rate of 10.3 percent.

In 2023, 7.6 percent of U.S. drivers were involved in at least one at-fault accident in the prior seven years. For drivers of cars on this list, the average at-fault accident rate was 10.5 percent, meaning these drivers are 1.4 times as likely to have an at-fault accident on record.

According to its statement, the Insurity data science team explored key safety features, driver behavior, and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) evaluations to pinpoint possible reasons behind these cars’ high accident rates.

Following is the list, counting down to the models with most reported accidents:

10. Subaru Impreza (Percentage of drivers with a prior at-fault accident on record: 10.3 percent; MSRP (base model): $19,795)

9. Kia Niro (Percentage of drivers with a prior at-fault accident on record: 10.4 percent;

MSRP (base model): $26,590)

8. Chevrolet Silverado LD (Percentage of drivers with a prior at-fault accident on record: 10.4%, MSRP (base model): $34,500)

7. Subaru XV Crosstrek (Percentage of drivers with a prior at-fault accident on record: 10.5 percent, MSRP

6. Subaru WRX.(Percentage of drivers with a prior at-fault accident on record: 10.7%

MSRP (base model): $29,605)

5. Toyota GR86 (Percentage of drivers with a prior at-fault accident on record: 10.8 percent

MSRP (base model): $29,900)

4. Hyundai Veloster N (Percentage of drivers with a prior at-fault accident on record: 10.9 percent; MSRP (base model): $32,500)

3. Chevrolet Volt (Percentage of drivers with a prior at-fault accident on record: 11.0 percent;

MSRP (base model): $33,520)

2. Scion iA (Percentage of drivers with a prior at-fault accident on record: 11..5 percent;

MSRP (base model): $15,700

1. Audi S4 (Percentage of drivers with a prior at-fault accident on record: 11.7 percent;

MSRP (base model): $51,900)