2023 Mini John Cooper Works 1 to 6 Edition priced at $46,295

In May, Mini showed the Mini John Cooper Works 1 to 6 Edition. It memorializes Mini racing and the "pure essence of motorsport" as a JCW with a six-speed manual transmission, hence the 1 to 6 name. Copying the formula for the Clubman Final Edition, the 1 to 6 is almost only special badges, colors and materials; there's little more to this than a retail Mini JCW with a stick shift and three more horsepower. For that, Mini has added a nominal premium of $2,500. However, product planners have made the John Cooper Works in Iconic trim the canvas for this art, so the base price starts at $43,795 before any additional treats. This brings the price before options to $46,295.

The good news after that is that there aren't many other options to add. The Iconic trim throws heaps of equipment at the car, the special edition layout locks in colors and fabrics. The hatchback comes in Midnight Black body paint ornamented with a black roof. Piano Black accents are found on the grille surround, side scuttles and waistline finisher. The 18-inch Circuit Spoke rims come in Jet Black. The gray bonnet stripe is composed of shift pattern line drawings, the same shift pattern showing up on the tailgate in black. Red, white and silver 1 to 6 badges appear on the side scuttles and C-pillars. The black and gray interior shows off an anthracite-colored headliner, illuminated red bezel for the instrument cluster, red ambient lighting, badged floor mats and, of course, the stick shift with special stitching. "One of 999" appears in places like the sunroof, steering wheel and instrument panel.

If Mini will allow add-ons, the configurator on the retail site shows the only tweaks left are convenience features like adaptive cruise control for $500 and utilities like roof rails for $250.

The 999 examples for global buyers are being served up on a first-come-first-serve basis. Preorders are open now, a $500 deposit holds a place in line. Deposits are expected to start in Q3 this year.

