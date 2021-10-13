2022 Lexus LX 600 brings the new Land Cruiser to America

Toyota fans have been disappointed by the fact the 300-series Land Cruiser isn't coming to the U.S. But the good news is that its Lexus-badged twin will still make the trip. The 2022 Lexus LX 600 is based on the new Toyota, but with the typical styling and feature updates to make it an even more plush luxury SUV.

With the Land Cruiser as the basis, the LX 600 is basically the same under the skin. It's powered by a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 making 409 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. The platform is the TNGA-F, and it uses body-on-frame construction. Suspension design is double-wishbone at the front with a four-link solid rear axle. The Lexus features adjustable ride height and suspension stiffness. The former adjusts automatically between low for easier access, normal for pavement driving and two lifted heights for off-roading. And to assist with off-roading, the Lexus gets Crawl Control off-road cruise control, multiple terrain modes including an automatic one, and surround cameras that even show under the truck to help avoid banging together rocks and vulnerable parts of the car.

Styling is quite evolutionary, so much so that you might have trouble telling the new LX 600 from its LX 570 predecessor at a glance. Telltale differences include the thicker bars on the grille that don't have a surround, as well as larger side grilles and a slightly slanted rear window line. The F Sport, an all-new trim for the LX, gets a different black mesh grille that makes a big difference to the exterior. The F Sport also gets enormous 22-inch forged aluminum wheels, plus a mechanical limited-slip rear differential.

The LX 600's interior is quite distinct from the Land Cruiser, and the centerpiece is its dual-screen infotainment system. The upper touchscreen measures 12.3 inches and handles audio, navigation and other vehicle settings and information displays. The lower 7-inch touchscreen is mainly used for climate control and comfort settings. The interface and operating system for the infotainment is the same system that has made its debut in the completely redesigned Lexus NX. In our experience, it's a massive improvement over past Lexus systems, though not quite a class-leader.

For LX buyer's looking for maximum opulence, another new trim level is the Ultra Luxury. Like some other large luxury SUVs, it reduces seating capacity to four, giving rear occupants two extremely comfortable, reclining captain's chairs. They're separated by a large center console with controls to operate various comfort settings. Large rear displays show entertainment, and the front passenger seat can be moved forward to provide more space.

The LX 600 goes on sale in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2022. Pricing hasn't been announced yet, but expect it to be within a few thousand dollars of the current model's roughly $87,000 starting price.

