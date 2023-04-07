2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro spy photos show off-road upgrades

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma should be appearing soon, since there have been two teasers already. They've been pretty meager teasers, though, so spy photos, such as these, are still one of our best sources for details. This one is pretty clearly the TRD Pro off-road model, since it has many features added to make rambling down trails easier. Not only that, but this is a crew-cab truck with a long bed, indicating that the Tacoma will still have multiple body configurations, unlike some of its competitors.

Toyota is still thoroughly wrapping up its test trucks, but key parts still stick out. The front bumper has raised corners and better clearance in the middle to make it easier to get tires up and over logs and boulders as well as improve approach angle. There's a prominent skid plate underneath that bumper, too, to protect vulnerable powertrain parts.

Just a bit further back, we can see the truck is equipped with Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires. We can't make out the size, but these are the same type of tires used on the new Chevy Colorado ZR2 (assuming GM isn't using a manufacturer-specific variant, or Toyota for that matter). On the passenger side, there's clearly a snorkel, or as Toyota has called it on the outgoing generation, a "desert intake." There are rock rails along the rocker panels, too, which will be very welcome on this particular Tacoma with its long wheelbase. Up on top, a sporty-looking roof rack is visible. It might make a handy spot to add a rooftop tent.

There's not much to see at the back of this prototype, though. The bed is well-covered, and Toyota has once again deployed its tassels to hide the rear suspension. We expect they're hiding coil springs at the back, which would be a change from the current truck's leaf springs.

The Tacoma should be revealed sometime this year, probably in just a couple months, with models going on sale probably by the end of the year. A previous teaser confirmed that a hybrid i-Force Max powertrain will be available, including on the TRD Pro, like in these photos. Styling both inside and out will be derived from the Tundra.

