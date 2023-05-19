Take a walkaround tour of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma Limited

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma has been revealed, and it will be offered in a wide array of trim levels, but the majority of them will probably look like this somewhat modest Limited trim. Although "modest" is relative, as this is a higher trim level with plenty of chrome, it looks closer to lower trim levels than, say, the TRD Pro or the Trailhunter. It shares much in common styling-wise with the Tundra, and in fact, it shares quite a bit underneath as well. It uses the same basic platform as the Tundra and the Sequoia.

And as a bonus, there's also a walkaround video of the Tacoma TRD Sport, below.

Some additional upgrades over the previous Tacoma include standard four-wheel disc brakes, and an available coil spring rear suspension, which is a multi-link live axle setup. Lower trims will get traditional leaf springs.

Two main engines are available. There's a regular 2.4-liter turbocharged four cylinder — and this Limited is a hybrid version. The regular gas engine makes 278 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque. It's available with either an eight-speed automatic or a six-speed manual. The six-speed manual version makes slightly less power at 270 horsepower. The very basic SR trim is detuned down to 228 horsepower.

As for the hybrid, it makes more than 300 horsepower and more than 400 pound-feet of torque. It's available only with an eight-speed automatic.

The truck is available in a variety of cab configurations. You have the extra cab with the shorter five-foot bed on display in the video above, or you can have a six foot bed on this version. And there is a two-door extended cab that has just one front row of seats with a six-foot bed .

The 2024 Tacoma goes on sale later this year with just the standard gas engine, and the hybrid will go on sale in 2024.

