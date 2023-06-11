2023.5 Ford Mustang Mach-E doesn't come with a mobile cord anymore

There were more changes in the small print of Ford's announced updates to the 2023.5 Mustang Mach-E. The headline changes were the new battery chemistry with improved range and charging, more powerful AWD trims, and lower prices. Those lower MSRPs were countered by revised pricing for some features like BlueCruise, which increased threefold for subscribers renewing the hands-free driving tech. In following Tesla's move to cut prices, Ford also followed Tesla's move to charge for what was once standard equipment. The Ford Mobile Charger (FMC) used to be included with the Mach-E, it is now $500. The parallel is that Tesla's Mobile Connector was once standard equipment for the Model Y, but now costs $230.

As you'll notice, the same process has resulted in two very different pecuniary outcomes — $500 vs. $230. Frankly, we don't understand why Ford would charge so much unless it's trying to get Mach-E buyers not to buy the FMC. The 20-foot-long FMC maxes out at 30 amps and comes with two plugs, a NEMA 5-15 plug for the usual 120V outlet and a NEMA 14-50 plug for 240V outlets. Ford advises owners that don't have the proper outlet to "just contact a licensed electrician" or "reach out to [Ford's] preferred installer, Sunrun." The 20-foot-long Tesla mobile cord maxes out at the same 30 amps and comes with the same connectors. Tesla, though, also sells an adapter bundle to fit seven additional plug types, from NEMA 5-20 to NEMA 6-50. The bundle runs $245, meaning the Tesla buyer could get the cord and connectors and still have $25 left over compared to the Ford unit — and possibly skip paying wads more cash to an electrician.

Even stranger, what appears to be the same FMC sold in the Ford Accessories store costs $470, not $500. That happens with the F-150 Lightning, too; adding the FMC in the pickup's configurator adds $500 to the price, Ford's accessories store sells it for $470.

Aftermarket mobile charging cords run from about $150 to $350, with plenty in the $200 to $300 window.

Beyond that, Ford added a Comfort Package Lite to the entry-level Mach-E Select trim. It installs heated front seats, a memory driver's seat, a heated steering wheel, and power-folding side mirrors for $1,500. Compared to the full Comfort Package that's included on higher trims, the Select's Lite version is missing the power liftgate and cargo area cover.

Product planners also lowered the price of the GT Performance Package by $1,000, to $5,000. This upgrades the top GT trim with mods like a more powerful front e-motor, 20-inch wheels on summer tires, MagneRide suspension, and performance seats in the front row.

The last item that went unmentioned was the destination fee climbing $500, to $1,800. A year ago, the destination charge was $1,100.

