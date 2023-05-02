2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E gets price cuts up to $4,000, more range on some models

The 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E is getting some welcome updates, primarily for the standard-range models. Those standard-range cars all get new batteries that offer slightly improved range and charging, and the all-wheel-drive versions are more powerful than before. And even better, base prices for every Mach-E have gone down.

The standard-range models' driving ranges are improved, albeit slightly. The rear-wheel-drive version now goes 250 miles, rather than 247, and the all-wheel-drive model goes 226 miles instead of 224. It's partly a result of the new battery packs used in these models. They're still lithium-ion, but use a different lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry, rather than nickel cobalt manganese (NCM) like the older versions and the extended-range Mach-Es. Tesla uses the same type of batteries in its standard-range Model 3s. This kind of battery has a few benefits such as generally longer lifespan and less degradation over time, along with being able to handle faster charging and more charges to 100%. In the case of the Mach-E, Ford estimates that the new standard-range car with LFP batteries will charge about 5 minutes quicker to 80% than the outgoing model. Ford didn't disclose whether this is due to a higher peak charging capability, or an improved charging curve with the same peak as before.

LFP batteries are good at discharging, as well as charging. That's good for power, and the standard-range Mach-E with all-wheel-drive now has more of it. At 311 horsepower, it makes an extra 45 ponies. Torque is technically lower at 427 pound-feet, but that's a drop of just a single pound-foot.

And some final notes regarding the LFP batteries. They don't use nickel and cobalt, which are expensive metals mainly sourced from countries with worrisome regimes, so overall cost is lower and arguably more ethical. The only potential downsides are generally worse cold-weather performance compared to NCM batteries and less battery density. That's partly why the extended-range Mach-Es with their higher capacity will still use the old chemistry. And on the topic of those extended-range Mach-Es, there are no changes to range or power output for them.

Aside from big battery changes, all Mach-Es will now also be able to use BlueCruise, Ford's hands-off highway driving assist. They will come with a 90-day trial for free, with the option to start a 3-year subscription for the feature. Pricing for the subscription is $2,100. The latest version that will be offered, 1.2, will be capable of executing lane changes at the driver's request, and can be set to adjust lane position to have a bit more space between it and a vehicle in a neighboring lane.

This finally brings us to pricing, and Ford has dropped the base price of every trim substantially. The base Select trim has been reduced by $3,000, the Premium trim by $4,000, the California Route 1 by $1,000, and the GT by $4,000. Base prices for all those trims can be found below with the included $1,800 destination charge that went into effect back in March.

Select: $44,795

Premium: $48,795

California Route 1: $58,795

GT: $61,795

The California Route 1 and GT come standard with the extended-range battery and all-wheel-drive. The Premium can be had with the extended-range battery for $7,000, the same as last year. All-wheel-drive is also the same cost as before at $3,000 and available both on Select and Premium. The Mustang Mach-E also currently qualifies for $3,750 in federal EV tax credits.

Order books open on May 3, and Ford says it is wrapping up factory upgrades for increased production and availability.

