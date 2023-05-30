2024 Cadillac V Series sedans get new colors, badges, and prices

Cadillac told us it's going to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the V brand in 2024, but we haven't had any idea what that would entail. The 2004 CTS-V began the journey of extra-high-power sedans for the brand thanks to its 5.7-liter V8 with 400 horsepower and 395 pound-feet of torque. The CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing are the last among the U.S. landscape to continue the journey of extra-high-power sedans with manual transmissions. We already knew those two trims would get Blackwing badges on their decklids to make clear their distinction from the regular V. Cadillac has finally told us what else is coming, starting with four new extra-cost colors for the V and V Blackwings: Black Diamond Tricoat, Coastal Blue Metallic, Cyber Yellow Metallic, and Velocity Red.

Black Diamond and Velocity Red are said to be limited in nature, although we don't know how limited. Every one of the new colors will cost extra and replace five colors that retire in 2024: Blaze Orange Metallic, Electric Blue, Maverick Noir Frost, Rift Metallic, and Wave Metallic.

Every V and V Blackwing gets a "20th Anniversary" graphic on the grille and rocker panels, as well as a dedicated startup animation in the digital gauge cluster.

That's the good news. The unsurprising news is that the cars will cost more in 2024. MSRPs for the coming performance sedans and their differences from current 2023 prices after the $1,395 destination charge are:

CT4-V: $48,490 ($500)

CT5-V: $52,890 ($500)

CT4-V Blackwing: $62,890 ($500)

CT5-V Blackwing: $94,890 ($1,500)

Switching to AWD adds $2,000. Opting for the ten-speed automatic on the CT5-V Blackwing adds $3,175. Getting the newly available Super Cruise on a CT5-V Blackwing adds $6,785 thanks to the combination of packages required.

The bad news for shoppers expecting a mid-cycle refresh to debut at the beginning of the 2024 model year will be disappointed. We've seen spy shots of an updated CT4 and a CT5-V Blackwing. Cadillac Society indicates the CT4 refresh is definitely off the table, at least at the beginning of 2024, and Cadillac's press photos for the V cars show no changes from the 2023 model aside from the ones we've listed.

