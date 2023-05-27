2024 Mercedes-AMG SL gets Manufaktur personalization options

The Mercedes-AMG SL is the latest member of the brand's line-up to gain a range of Manufaktur personalization options. Available to order later in 2023, the list of options includes several solid and metallic paint colors, blue cloth upholstery for the soft top, and an Interior Package.

Personalization starts with the exterior, and buyers have eight Manufaktur-exclusive colors to choose from. Vintage Blue and Silicone Gray might ring a bell, as they're already offered on the Mercedes-AMG S63, among other models. The palette also includes Côte d’Azur Light Blue Metallic, Night Black Magno, and a color exclusively available on the SL called Ireland Mid Green Magno. Buyers can take the unique look further by requesting a Midnight Blue soft top. The regular-production SL comes standard with a soft top that's either black or red.

Mercedes-AMG lumped the interior options into a package appropriately called Interior Package. It bundles Manufaktur Exclusive nappa leather upholstery throughout the cabin, diamond quilting on the seats, and front headrests embossed with the AMG emblem. The driver faces a hand-stitched AMG Performance Manufaktur steering wheel also upholstered with nappa leather, and deep-pile floor mats with leather piping add an extra dose of luxury to the interior. Finally, the illuminated door sill plates feature a Manufaktur-exclusive pattern.

Customers who order the Interior Package have seven colors to choose from. They're called Classic Red, Mystic Red, Rosé Gray, Savannah Beige, Tobacco Brown, Yacht Blue, and Shadow Green, respectively. Black adds a touch of contrast regardless of the color chosen.

Mercedes-AMG will begin taking orders for the aforementioned Manufaktur options in the fourth quarter of 2023. Pricing information hasn't been announced, and the company hasn't clarified which SL variant(s) will be compatible with these customization options. If you like the idea of personalizing a Mercedes-Benz but want something bigger than the SL, several other models are part of the Manufaktur program.

