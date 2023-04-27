2024 Mercedes-AMG S63 gets Manufaktur paint colors and interior trim

Mercedes-AMG is making more customization options available to S-Class buyers through its Manufaktur program. Customers with an eye for design can create a one-of-a-kind sedan by choosing from new additions to the color palette and an expanded selection of interior trim.

Vintage Blue and Silicone Gray, two colors already available on other members of the company's range, are now available for the S-Class. Both are heritage-laced, non-metallic colors similar to the shades that you'd find if you opened a Mercedes-Benz brochure in the 1960s. Alternatively, buyers have numerous other hues to choose from including Mystic Blue Metallic, Olive Metallic and Kalahari Gold Magno.

Selecting a paint color is quick and easy compared to configuring the interior. Mercedes-AMG offers an Interior Package that adds diamond-quilted Manufaktur Exclusive Nappa leather upholstery on the seats, high-pile floor mats embroidered with the AMG logo and illuminated door sill plates with a Manufaktur-specific pattern. Buyers who select the Interior Package have five colors to choose from: Yacht Blue, Nut Brown, Deep White, Truffle Brown and Pastel Yellow. Each color is dominant throughout the cabin, but black upholstery adds contrast.

Cars ordered with the Interior Package also receive a Manufaktur emblem on the center console. If that's not quite exclusive enough for you, there's an optional Emblem Package that bundles floor mats embroidered with a platinum- or gold-colored AMG logo and ambient lights that project the AMG logo integrated into the four doors. Regardless of configuration, the end result should be a head-turning sedan.

Mercedes-AMG hasn't released pricing information for the Manufaktur options, and it hasn't confirmed whether they will be available in the United States. Pricing details for the 791-horsepower, V8-electric S63 E-Performance haven't been published yet, the sedan isn't due out until the 2024 model year, so we expect to learn more about what's on the list of standard and optional features in the coming weeks.

Related video: