Chrysler Airflow being redesigned and renamed for production

The Chrysler Airflow concept is dead in name and form. Motor Trend spoke to Stellantis design chief Ralph Gilles, who said brand CEO Chris Feuell "wanted a statement that had literally zero to do with anything that you have seen today, even the Airflow concept car. It is evolving in a new direction." When MT spoke to Feuell about the name, she said, "There is a group of people who love the Airflow name and just as many who beg us not to use it." The magazine believes a new-to-the-brand name will get the nod, Chrysler perhaps hoping to perform a hard reset on buyer perceptions. The redesign is far enough along to have been previewed in Los Angeles earlier this year, Feuell saying reactions tell them "we have a hit on our hands," Gilles saying "It blew the doors off."

We won't see it until next year, and no one at the brand has offered a clue about how it's changed from the Airflow concept now a couple of years old.

We know Feuell is plotting a remake of the entire the Chrysler experience, from shopping its products online and at dealers to after-sales care. She's said before she wants Chrysler to become Stellantis' "startup brand," offering "clean mobility, seamless technology," and affordable pricing. Affordable doesn't mean what it used to mean, so we don't know where product planners intend to slot the coming vehicles. Tesla buyers have been mentioned as one of Feuell's targets, but we're clearly still in the early days of transformation when marketing Venn diagrams encompass aspirations and projections that will be whittled out as production nears.

Even for all that, the Airflow didn't scream "Chrysler transformed!" save for its battery-electric powertrain. Chrysler's tracking like Jaguar at the moment, with a lean range for dealers until the EV revolution begins in 2025. And as with Jaguar, considering how long Chrysler's plateaued, putting it kindly, it's not surprising the boss wants a more compelling wrapper. When the Pentastar's two-row crossover debuts, it will sit on the STLA Large platform, offer 400- and 800-volt electrical architectures, and pack batteries that power up to 400 miles of range. More important, it will establish the baseline for the product overhaul leading to an entirely new portfolio by 2028. We'd love to see Chrysler get it right.

