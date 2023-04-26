2024 Range Rover Sport SV ready to hustle, rumble, and drift

There's a new Range Rover on the horizon, the English SUV maestro announcing we'll meet the 2024 Range Rover Sport SV on May 31. This brief video we have for preparation shows us the new muscle of the lineup is going to get a change in suffix and put more emphasis on the "Sport" in its name. Continuing JLR's reorganization of departments and epithets, the Range Rover Sport SV will replace what was known as the Range Rover Sport SVR. Ten years ago, the SVR appellation stepped in as the new name for performance models from the newly created Special Vehicle Operations division. It replaced Jaguar's previous R and R-S trims and debuted on the first-ever Range Rover Sport SVR, then, after a few more twists, became just SV on the big-boy Range Rover last year.

The old supercharged 5.0-liter V8 and its 567 horsepower and 515 pound-feet of torque departs with the SVR name. A BMW-sourced twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 might be good for a little more output. In the standard Sport P530, that engine made 523 hp and 533 lb-ft. in the First Edition trim. However, it seems the big play here will be, literally, play. The prototype in the video shows a more pliant Range Rover Sport, its capabilities always in view thanks to shift paddles topped by illuminated glass bearing a glowing red shift indicators. The automaker said this will be "the fastest, most dynamic and technologically advanced Range Rover Sport ever," possessed of "a number of innovative world-first, sector-first and Range Rover-first technologies that unlock the assertive model's full performance potential."

It's also going to be hard to get in the beginning. JLR now considering itself a "House of Brands," one way to make its most desirable brand most desirable is to limit access, so the 2024 Range Rover Sport SV will be invitation-only to start. This likely means another First Edition that gets a single model year of production, perhaps less, starting likely well above last year's standard Sport in First Edition trim at $123,000.