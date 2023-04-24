Jeep and Ram EcoDiesel models recalled over faulty fuel pumps

Jeep and Ram are recalling 45,711 vehicles amongst the two brands due to a faulty high-pressure fuel pump installed to certain diesel-powered vehicles.

Yes, this recall only involves the diesel models, and it’s limited to specific model years, too. Affected vehicles include the EcoDiesel models of the 2021-2023 Jeep Wrangler, 2021-2023 Jeep Gladiator, and 2022-2023 Ram 1500.

The 3.0-liter turbodiesel under the hood of these vehicles could have been built with a high-pressure fuel pump that “could fail prematurely,” Stellantis says. The recall notice states that a high-pressure fuel pump failure “may introduce internally failed component debris into the fuel system potentially causing fuel starvation.” As for a warning, Stellantis says you may notice a malfunction indicator light or service electronic throttle control light. More extreme indicators would be a fuel leak at the pump or excessive noise from the pump.

As of this recall, Ram and Jeep say it’s aware of seven customer assistance records, 126 warranty claims, eight field reports, and three other service records that are potentially related to the issue. The fix is a simple one. Stellantis says it will replace the high-pressure fuel pumps in all affected vehicles with pumps that are more durable. Owners and dealers should expect notices to be made starting on or around June 2.

