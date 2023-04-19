2023 Kia Stinger Tribute Edition priced just $1,500 over standard sedan

Kia keyed us all in to the end of the Stinger last December, the critical darling sports sedan sent off with a Tribute Edition limited to 1,000 units for sale around the world. The good news is that the U.S. will get more units than expected. Last year, Kia told Autoblog our market could expect to receive 400 examples. Now that the car is headed to dealerships, we're told 440 units have been allocated to the U.S. The bad news is that the car is here and the end is nigh. MSRP for the Tribute Edition after the $1,175 destination charge is:

Stinger Tribute Edition RWD: $54,565

Stinger Tribute Edition AWD: $56,765

Those sums put the final run a very reasonable $1,500 over the serial production Stinger GT2 that the model is based on.

For the money, buyers get the same twin-turbocharged, 3.3-liter V6 in the regular-production car, making the same 368 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque wrangled by an eight-speed automatic transmission. Based on the configurator at the retail site, it appears that $1,000 of the Tribute Edition premium is eaten up by the GT2 Grand Tourer Special Edition Package that adds black exterior trim like mirror caps and exhaust tips, 19-inch wheels finished in gloss black, and the suede interior design package that installs a synthetic suede headliner. That last $500 buys black Brembo brake calipers, simulated carbon fiber trim inside, individually numbered door sill treadplates, and headrests stitched with a wasp logo. The rest of the cabin is stitched up in the Terracotta leather upholstery exclusive to the current GT2 trim.

The exclusive model can only be had in two colors, either Ascot Green, which is on the regular color palette, or a new hue exclusive to it called Steel Matte Gray. Give your dealer a call if you want to get in on one.