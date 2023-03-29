Jeep teases resto Wagoneer and Magneto 3.0 for Easter Jeep Safari

We're less than a week away from the Jeep Easter Safari, so it's time for what we suspect is the final round of teasing before the Moab shindig. The restomodded Wagoneer looks the business in yellow, and we already have questions about the Wrangler bumper with the teal hook. Jeep's caption for the final two teasers is, "The final grouping of Jeep brand and Jeep Performance Parts by Mopar concept sketches take true off-road enthusiasts along for an electrified ride down past and present memory lane. Both concept vehicles push the boundaries of electrification, and their commanding performance will be front and center during the 57th annual Easter Jeep Safari." The Wagoneer would be the past side of memory lane.

The present is the Wrangler identified by "Magneto 3.0" on the hood. We'd like to think this is some kind of tie-in with 20th Century Fox on an X-Men adventure, maybe a Jeep with powers. Probably for the best that this showcases the "electro" portion of electromagnetism instead, the 3.0 bit referring to the fact that Jeep unveiled Magneto electric concepts in 2021 and 2022 as well, the last one with 625 horsepower.

Whatever these are, they'll join a number of other concepts among Utah's red rocks. One concept that looks like a regular-cab, short-bed pickup that could be but might not be a chopped-down, two-door Gladiator. There will also be a few vehicles showcasing the colorful creations of Jeep Performance Parts, including a Wrangler Unlimited 4xe plug-in hybrid that's likely a modified version of the Wrangler Rubicon Anniversary Edition shown at Chicago this year. The new parts include tube doors and some sort of net or cargo mount behind the doors, two among what will certainly be a brace of upgrades. When the sun rises in Moab April 1, we'll find out which parts are in today's catalog and which parts we might expect.

