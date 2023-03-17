Polestar teases what looks like a new BST Edition 270

There's a hotter version of the Polestar 2 on the way. Both the automaker and CEO Thomas Ingenlath headed to Twitter to tease what's coming, the company posting a static image with the caption, "Buckle up. Something thrilling is about to be unleashed on March 21." The CEO gives us a little more excitement, a brief video showing a couple of frames of the front fascia before homing in on a front wheel. He captioned his post, "Very soon: Next edition of our Polestar 2." We aren't told what's coming, but the gloss black wheels, Pirelli P Zero tires, and gold Brembo caliper point to some sort of refresh for the Polestar 2 BST Edition 270.

very soon:

next edition of our Polestar 2 🖤@PolestarCars pic.twitter.com/BDH3rnjrWA — Thomas Ingenlath (@ThomasIngenlath) March 16, 2023

For any who missed it last year, the BST Edition 270 was a high performance version of the Polestar 2. Whereas Polestar began life as a Volvo tuning company that became Volvo's performance division, now Polestar makes its own cars and needs its own performance trims; think of the BST as the Polestar 2 Black Series. Parsing the name, the BST stands for "beast," the internal codename during development, the 270 represents the global production number, 55 of which came to the U.S.

The 2023 model was basically a dual-motor 2 loaded with the Pilot, Plus, and Performance Packs. Company engineers coaxed another 68 horsepower and 16 lb-ft of torque for a final output of 469 hp and 502 lb-ft. The liftback sat an inch lower thanks to a unique set of Öhlins 2-way adjustable dampers slotted into 20% stiffer springs, united up front by an aluminum strut bar. The four-piston Brembo brakes came from the Performance Pack, but the tires were swapped for 245/35 Pirelli P Zeros to fit the BST's larger 21-inch wheels.

After Polestar announced its 2024 model updates that took the Performance Pack option to 455 horsepower, it's possible the company wants to throw a little more of that prized Swedish sunlight between the most powerful series production car and the special edition. We'll find out in less than a week what's coming, and whether the world will see more of them built this time than last.