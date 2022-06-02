Polestar 2 'Beast' experiment becomes BST Edition 270

Polestar will offer an amped-up 2 later this year dubbed the BST Edition 270 in a nod to the experimental "Beast" that the company first hinted at back at Goodwood in 2021. Packing extra power, a lowered suspension, some chassis tweaks and signature visuals, this ultra-limited edition (just 270, as implied by the name) will certainly be coveted by driving enthusiasts who have been enraptured by Polestar's EV.

The company's engineers managed to coax another 68 horsepower and 16 lb-ft of torque from the Polestar 2's electric powertrain, which retains the standard car's 78 kWh battery pack. The BST Edition 270 was lowered 25 mm (almost exactly 1 inch) and fitted with a unique set of Öhlins 2-way adjustable dampers. The springs are 20% stiffer and a front strut bar was mounted for additional rigidity. The Polestar 2 Performance package's four-piston Brembo brakes remain, but the tires were swapped for a set of Pirelli P Zeros in 245/35R21 to fit the BST's unique 21-inch wheels.

"We had a great reaction to the specially modified Polestar 2 we showed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2021, and the response made it clear – we should create a version like that for production," said Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath in the company's official announcement.

The BST Edition 270 is not quite as gnarly as the car Polestar ran at Goodwood (that one had three-way dampers and much stiffer springs for the hill climb) but that just means there's more headroom for future modifications — especially since Polestar's CEO says the company wants to "flex its muscles and explore opportunities."

There are only two finishes available — "Thunder" or "Snow" — and the interior is offered only in Charcoal WeaveTech. The matte black graphic shown in photos here is an available option, as is a Battleship Gray full-body satin wrap. The Swedish Gold highlights (calipers, dampers, valve caps, seatbelts) are unchanged from the standard car.

If there's any downside to the BST Edition 270, it's that pesky number at the end. Only 270 will be assembled, and they're to be split between the North American, Chinese and European markets. Polestar is promising that "up to" 47 units will be delivered here in North America, but obviously that's dependent on demand.

