2024 Polestar 2 switches to rear-wheel-drive as part of major update

Polestar is making significant changes to the 2 for the 2024 model year. The entry-level version of the electric sedan makes the switch from front- to rear-wheel-drive, and all variants regardless of drivetrain configuration get a new-look design, more range, and additional features.

Going from front- to rear-wheel-drive is a major change that would be considerably more difficult to achieve with a gasoline-powered car but that's reasonably straight-forward in an electric vehicle. Polestar took advantage of the new layout to update the motors: both the rear- and the all-wheel-drive versions of the 2 receive next-generation motors and inverters, and they're much quicker than the models they replace.

The rear-wheel-drive 2's motor is rated at 299 horsepower and 361 pound-feet of torque, up from 231 and 243, respectively, in the outgoing front-wheel-drive model. The extra power lowers the zero-to-60-mph time to 5.9 seconds (1.1 quicker than before). The dual-motor all-wheel-drive system's output checks in at 421 horsepower and 546 pound-feet of torque, and engineers dialed in a rear bias for sharper handling.

Driving range improves as well. The single-motor 2 gets an EPA-estimated 300-mile rating (up from 265 miles before) thanks in part to a new, bigger battery pack with a usable capacity of 82 kilowatt-hours, while the dual-motor version keeps its 78-kilowatt-hour pack but is now rated at 270 miles thanks in part to a function that disconnects the front motor when it's not needed. Polestar notes that the rear-wheel-drive 2 is compatible with 205-kilowatt DC fast charging. Interestingly, the all-wheel-drive model isn't; it tops out at 155 kilowatt-hours.

The optional Performance Pack remains available, and it now includes 20-inch alloy wheels whose design is inspired by the rims fitted to the 3 in addition to Brembo brakes, Öhlins dual-flow valve dampers, and gold-colored seatbelts. It also increases the all-wheel-drive 2's output to 455 horsepower and lowers the zero-to-60-mph time to 4.1 seconds. While only cars ordered new with the package get the 20-inch wheels, the Öhlins suspension, and the specific seatbelts, the power hike is also available with a downloadable, over-the-air software update.

Most of the visual changes are found up front, where designers replaced the 2's grille with what Polestar calls a SmartZone. Also found on the 3 revealed in 2022, the SmartZone is a piece of trim that houses hardware like the front-facing camera and the mid-range Radar.

Polestar hasn't revealed photos of the 2's interior but it doesn't sound like much has changed from a design perspective. However, the all-wheel-drive 2's list of standard features grows with the addition of the Pilot Pack, which bundles a blind spot information system with steering support, cross-traffic alert with brake support, a rear collision warning mitigation system, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, Pilot Assist technology, auto-dimming door mirrors, and LED front fog lights with cornering assist. The wireless phone charger is standard as well.

On sale now, the 2024 Polestar 2 will enter production later in 2023.

Related Video