These are the worst states for speed-related traffic deaths

New cars are safer than they’ve ever been, but too many people still die needlessly in speed-related crashes. A recent study from Forbes Advisor found that speeding causes 29% of deadly accidents, amounting to 30 deaths every day in the U.S. on average. The publication also ranked the states with the most speeding fatalities, and some of the locations might surprise you.

First, let’s deal with the best states. With 9% of deadly crashes caused by speeding, Florida is the best state in the nation in this study. Tennessee is second-best with 15%, and Nebraska is third with 17%. Mississippi and Iowa all slid into the survey with fewer than 20% of crashes caused by speed.

The worst state for speeding-related fatalities was South Carolina, with 46% of deaths caused by speeding. Colorado was second with 46% (fewer overall deaths than in SC), and Hawaii was third with 44%. Unsurprisingly, states with higher speed limits had higher percentages of speed-related fatalities. With its 85 mph limit on some highways, Texas saw 37% of deaths due to speed, and the 80-mph-max state of Montana was at 39%. Even so, Hawaii had tons of speed deaths, and its speed limits top out at 60 mph.

Speed-related fatalities have decreased slightly since 2011, but some states have improved more than others. Maine saw 23% fewer speed-related crashes since 2010, and West Virginia clocked a 20% decline. Forbes attributes some of those declines to more active policing. Maine has conducted speed limit studies on busier parts of its highway system, raising and lowering the limit over the past decade.

At the same time, some states are backsliding. South Carolina and Colorado have both gotten way worse. South Carolina’s speed-related deaths climbed 11%, and Colorado’s grew by 10%.

Drivers know speeding is dangerous — 82% said so, even as 90% admitted to doing it.

For a full rundown on the best and worst states for speeding-related deaths, check out the full report at Forbes Advisor.