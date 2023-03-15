The best-selling automotive product on Amazon is under $17 right now

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

After a long, snowy winter, it's probably not a stretch to assume that your windshield wiper blades have been put to good use. For most of us, the snow is finally (hopefully) fully behind us, so it's probably a great time to start thinking about replacing your windshield wipers. After all, there's nothing worse than engaging your wipers and creating a streaky mess. While there's no definitive rule for how often you should change your wiper blades, it's generally recommended to swap them out every 6-12 months. And right before a rainy season seems as good a time as any. It's no surprise then that the best-selling automotive product on Amazon right now just happens to be these Rain-X Latitude Water Repellent Wiper Blades. Everyone seems to be getting their wipers in order for the spring.

The Rain-X Blade is the clear windshield wiper of choice for Amazon shoppers, and it's a good pick. It comes in a variety of sizes from 14 inches to 28 inches and applies Rain-X water repellent directly to your windshield during use. The Rain-X universal adapter is made to be easy-to-use, and it "fits 96% of vehicles." The product also uses advanced beam wiper blade technology which "provides uniform pressure points along the length of the blade, allowing it to hug the curvature of the windshield for a smooth, clean wipe."

The wipers currently have over 107,000 ratings and are still sitting at an astonishing cumulative user review score of 4.6 out of 5 stars. If you're wondering how to change your own windshield wipers, the process is pretty straightforward and you can check out our explanation and video on how to do it right here. Otherwise, if you're interested in upping your wiper blade game this spring, check out the Rain-X option out below, on sale for 8% off.

$16.59 at Amazon