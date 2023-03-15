Audi RS E-Tron GT Project 513/2 takes the prototype vibe to the showroom

Last year, Audi Genuine Accessories added an indoor car cover for the E-Tron GT to the catalog boasting a print that mimicked an E-Tron GT prototype. The cover shared all the details of the prototype's painted parts and wrap, from the red strakes on the lower front intake to the lower case "e" pattern and the aero wheels. For a few shoppers that aren't satisfied with their E-Tron GT pretending to be a static display of a pre-production model, Audi USA has developed the RS E-Tron GT Project 513/2. This is the real deal 637-horsepower battery-electric sedan with a very close rendition of the real wrap affixed to protos used for early media test drives. There are different aero wheels on the production version versus the 21-inch five-double-spoke rims on the prototype, and minor revisions like the production car missing the "e-tron gt prototype" script on the rear doors for obvious reasons. Otherwise, it's all there.

There are a number of firsts on this one, prime among them being Audi offering a camo print on a vehicle from the factory. The second first is in the name, "Project 513/2" being the automaker's internal code for products. Akin to a VIN, each number in 513/2 defines an aspect of the vehicle, like product segment, generation and body style. It shows up etched in the rear glass and embossed on the cabin's center armrest. The third novelty is Audi putting red rings on the front and rear of a retail model.

The interior's been matched to the exterior in color and theme. Red accents show up on the air vents, Fine Nappa leather seats, steering wheel and floor mats. Want another first? Audi created carbon fiber inlays for the instrument panel imbued with the wrap pattern, the inlays a few thousandths of a millimeter deep and "primarily created by hand." One more reminder of exclusivity comes in the new E-Tron background for the MMI infotainment system.

And we do mean exclusive: Audi's only making 75 of these, all for the U.S. Every one will come practically loaded, the standard kit including those ventilated and massaging Fine Nappa leather seats, ceramic brakes with red calipers, Power Steering Plus and rear wheel steering, carbon fiber trim all over the exterior, illuminated carbon fiber dills and HD Matrix headlights with Audi Laser Light. Every example also comes with VIN "art portraits" on high-gloss aluminum plates, "exhibiting a detailed art print expression of the customer’s vehicle in high-resolution for display."

The price: $179,900, plus $595 for metallic paint, plus $1,495 for destination, coming to $181,990 before additional fripperies. That's nearly $37,000 more than a standard RS E-Tron GT before options, meaning the real price of being able to tell a tall tale like "I got mine before they hit the market" will be much higher.

