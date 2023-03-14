2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe is bigger, sleeker

With the standard Mercedes-Benz GLC getting a redesign last year, it was only a matter of time before its fastback companion was also updated. So for the 2024 model year, the GLC Coupe has been brought up to parity. And compared with the previous coupe, this one is bigger inside and out, and it's even more aerodynamic.

As with the conventional body style, the new GLC Coupe has many subtle but distinct changes. The headlights and taillights are thinner, and the former are more upswept. In the case of the Coupe, it comes standard with the AMG Line exterior and interior, which features a wider, more aggressive front grille and a lower front bumper design that loses the faux skid plate design. Furthermore, the AMG Line includes body-color fender flares instead of contrasting ones and 19-inch wheels. Black trim and 20-inch wheels are available optionally.

The GLC Coupe is slightly larger and more aerodynamic than its predecessor, just like the regular GLC. It's 1.2 inches longer and 0.2 inches taller. Width remains the same, though front and rear track widths are slightly wider (0.2 and 0.9 inches respectively). This translates to an additional 1.6 cubic feet of space with the rear seats up (19.2 total) and 3.1 cubic feet with them folded, compared to the old model. Despite the extra size, the GLC Coupe's coefficient of drag has dropped from 0.30 to 0.27, which is also better than the regular GLC's 0.29.

The interior from the new GLC carries over to the GLC Coupe basically unchanged. It's also given sportier trim with the standard AMG Line package. A 12.3-inch instrument display and 11.9-inch infotainment screen are standard and are fitted to a fresh new dash with high-mounted, square-shaped air vents and cascading panels. Other standard features include a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, heated front seats and Burmester sound system.

Mechanically, the Coupe is basically the same as any other GLC. It gets the new four-link front suspension and multi-link rear suspension, though it has sportier suspension tuning as standard. It gets the same turbocharged, 48-volt mild-hybrid 2.0-liter four-cylinder. It makes 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. It's paired to a nine-speed automatic with all-wheel drive. The four-cylinder is the only engine option available to start, but AMG variants are certainly coming for those desiring more performance and likely a plug-in hybrid for those looking for something more efficient.

Pricing for the Coupe hasn't been announced yet, but expect it to be a bit more expensive than the equivalent GLC SUV. The SUV with all-wheel drive starts at just over $50,000, so we wouldn't be surprised if the Coupe is an extra $1,000 to $2,000 considering the different body style and standard AMG Line parts. It will be available at dealers later this year.

