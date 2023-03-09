Mercedes-Benz prices new 2023 GLC under $50,000

Mercedes-Benz has released pricing information for the new, second-generation GLC. Unveiled in June 2022, the German company's bread-and-butter model stands out from its predecessor with a sharper-looking design, bigger dimensions and a higher base price.

At launch, the range will consist of a single model called GLC 300. Buyers will have three trim levels to choose from: the base model, a mid-range model called Exclusive, and a range-topping version aptly named Pinnacle. Pricing for the full range is as follows:

GLC 300 rear-wheel-drive: $48,250

GLC 300 all-wheel-drive: $50,250

GLC 300 Exclusive rear-wheel-drive: $50,500

GLC 300 Exclusive all-wheel-drive: $52,500

GLC 300 Pinnacle rear-wheel-drive: $52,600

GLC 300 Pinnacle all-wheel-drive: $54,600

Note that all of the aforementioned figures include a mandatory (and surprisingly reasonable) $1,150 destination charge. In comparison, the outgoing 2022 GLC 300 carries a base price of $44,900 including a $1,050 destination charge when equipped with rear-wheel drive.

For the money, Mercedes-Benz includes a relatively long list of features such as LED headlights, MB-Tex upholstery, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, heated and power-adjustable front seats, an 11.9-inch touchscreen for the MBUX infotainment system, plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Stepping up to the Exclusive trim brings a Burmester surround-sound system, a navigation system, a surround-view camera and illuminated door sills. Finally, the Pinnacle model builds on the mid-range trim with an augmented video function for the navigation system, a head-up display, the company's Digital Light technology, plus heat- and noise-insulating glass.

Regardless of trim level, power for the 2023 GLC comes from a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that works with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to develop 258 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. It's bolted to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Mercedes-Benz dealers across the nation will begin receiving the 2023 GLC in the spring. While nothing is official yet, it's reasonable to assume that additional variants — including an AMG-developed high-horsepower model — will gradually be added to the range.

Related video: