2024 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing spy shots show aggressive look

The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing might seem like a one-off, crazy, final edition sport sedan effort from Cadillac, but it’s not going away without attention. As these spy shots indicate, Cadillac has some updates in store for its fire-breathing supercharged V8-powered four-door.

Caddy’s most notable updates are seen up front slathered in a coat of camouflage. The lower front bumper picks up some rather angular and aggressive-looking bits, straying from the happy, clean look on the current car. Above the new venting and grille apparatuses are a pair of new headlight modules, too. Instead of the current car’s sideways-oriented headlights, this Blackwing has vertically-stacked units to match the vertical daytime running light (DRL). You’ll notice that the DRL is uninterrupted now as it runs from top to bottom instead of the segmented DRL on the current car (comparison below) that is broken up by a narrow piece of painted bumper.

There really isn’t a whole lot going on in the rear or on the sides of the CT5-V Blackwing that we can see in photos here. Small patches of camo cover all of Cadillac’s badging, and we suspect this updated model will carry the same Blackwing badge Cadillac revealed a short time ago for current model year Blackwings.

We can’t see what’s going on inside the sedan, but it’s rumored that Cadillac will update the car with a big screen like that seen in the refreshed XT4. The CT5-V Blackwing already uses a fully digital instrument cluster and sizable infotainment touchscreen, but going with the uninterrupted screen look as seen on other Cadillac models would bring it in line with the brand’s latest interior styling.

Cadillac hasn’t talked publicly about this update, but there’s a decent chance we see a debut sometime this year as a 2024 model year.

