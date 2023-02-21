2024 Cadillac XT4 refresh adds Lyriq's 33 inches of screen

General Motors is busy talking about its new EVs and the innovative Ultium platform that underpins them, but internal combustion isn't gone yet, and the company's brands still need to keep its conventional models up-to-date. Cadillac recently announced the updated XT4 SUV, its smallest utility vehicle, with a new exterior design and loads of new tech.

The turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder from previous models carries over, offering 235 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque on premium fuel. It sends power to the front or all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission and comes with start/stop and cylinder deactivation to improve fuel economy.

Updates to the XT4’s front fascia include new headlights, daytime running lights and a fresh grille design with the Cadillac chevron pattern. Each trim looks a little different, as the Premium Luxury gets a gloss-black grille, and the Sport comes with a unique fascia and dark exterior accents. Cadillac offers updated 18- and 20-inch wheels and three new paint colors, including Emerald Lake Metallic, Midnight Sky Metallic, and Deep Sea Metallic.

Taking a cue from the Escalade and Lyriq EV, Cadillac added a 33-inch LED touchscreen with 9k resolution and a curved surface. The new display acts as the vehicle's infotainment system, gauge cluster and control center. It runs the Lyriq's same interface with a configurable gauge cluster and Google built-in services. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, and buyers can upgrade with a 13-speaker AKG Studio sound system.

Cadillac includes a generous suite of advanced safety features including blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alerts, front pedestrian and cyclist braking, automatic high beams, lane keep assist, lane departure warnings and a rear seatbelt reminder system. An Active Safety Package is available that brings adaptive cruise control, intersection automatic emergency, reverse automatic braking, an HD surround-view camera, rear pedestrian alerts, speed limit assist, traffic sign recognition, and more.

The 2024 XT4 goes on sale this summer. Cadillac will release pricing closer to its release date, but the SUV likely won’t land with a price tag significantly higher than the 2023 model’s $37,490 starting price.

Related Video: