The #1 best-selling car vacuum on Amazon is only $25.99 right now

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Although the snow is still falling, it won't be long until you're tracking dirt and grime into your car instead of slush and ice. Many of us have our own exterior car wash kits at home in preparation for spring, but for whatever reason, interior cleaning doesn't seem to be taken quite as seriously. We've all let a few empty water bottles accumulate in the back seat, a few too many fast food receipts pile up on the ground, and let's be honest, maybe even a french fry or two end up on a floor mat and stick around for far, far too long. Luckily, there's a popular, affordable way to keep your interior a bit less dirty in the form of the ThisWorx car vacuum, on sale today for 35% off.

$25.99 at Amazon

Key features

106W of suction power

Weighs 2.4 lbs

Plugs into a 12V cigarette lighter port via 16ft long power cord

Includes 3 all-purpose nozzles, a carrying bag and an extra filter w/ cleaning brush

The ThisWorx is lightweight, weighing in at only 2.4 lbs, making it easy to maneuver around a vehicle. It plugs right into your car's 12v lighter port and features a 16-foot long power cord to give you some extra slack when cleaning all the way in the back. The motor provides 106w of cyclonic force and the included HEPA filter is removable and washable. In addition to the vacuum, you'll also get a flathead attachment, an extendable attachment, and a brush nozzle as well as a carrying bag, filter brush, and a spare HEPA filter with your purchase. If these features sound good to you, but you're looking for a bit more power, you can check out the updated version of this vac, too, which is also on sale right now, but for 17% off, or check out our full list of the best car vacuums for 2023.

This vac, though, is ludicrously popular on Amazon, accumulating over 100,000 5-star reviews with one reviewer calling it "the most impressive car vacuum." It's currently the number one best-selling vacuum of any type on the platform. Check out the link above to learn more about the product, see what others are saying about it, or take advantage of the great deal yourself.

