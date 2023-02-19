2023 Dodge Hornet prices range from $31,590 to $46,590

We can now know prices and a number of options for the 2023 Dodge Hornet range. The subcompact crossover comes in four trims, every one equipped with all-wheel drive. After the are-you-sure-that's-right destination charge of $1,595, the price steps are:

GT: $31,590

GT Plus: $36,490

R/T: $41,590

R/T Plus: $46,490

Starting at the bottom, the GT is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder sending its 268 horsepower and 271 pound-feet of torque through a nine-speed automatic. A strong list of standard features includes six-way power front seats, a 12.3-inch instrument display, 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and the ability to pair two phones to the infotainment system. The convenience and safety suite counts automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear-cross traffic alert, automatic wipers and parking sensors.

As for options, the $2,995 Track Package upgrades the standard cloth and leatherette seats to Alcantara, swaps out for a dual-mode suspension and 20-inch black wheels instead of the stock aluminum 17s, and installs aluminum sills and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. A $2,295 Tech Pack enhances convenience with items like adaptive cruise control, active driving assist, parking assist, and surround-view cameras. A $1,995 Blacktop Package turns the badging black and changes out the stock wheels for black 18-inchers. There are seven colors available, Q Ball white and 8 Ball black the only free options. The rest cost either $495 or $595. A compact spare runs another $350.

The $4,900 Plus Package gets niceties like automatic high-/low-beam headlights, LED fog lights, a leather interior with climate controlled front seats, navigation, wireless charging, Harman Kardon audio, a sunroof, and a power tailgate.

The extra dosh for the R/T mostly goes to the plug-in hybrid powertain based around a 1.3-liter four-cylinder and shifting through a six-speed auto. Total output comes to 288 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque, and it can do more than 30 miles of all-electric driving on a charge. It comes with 18-inch wheels, an 8-way powered seat for the driver and 6-way powered seat for the front passenger, holding steady on the cloth and leatherette interior and no navigation. Moving to the Plus Package gains navi again here, as well as a leather interior, that Harman Kardon audio, climate-controlled front seats, and an eight-way power seat for the front passenger.

We're awaiting details on the Alfa Romeo Tonale's feature set per trim level. The base Tonale Sprint starts $3,000 more than the Hornet R/T that it shares a powertrain with. The Ti could come in around $50,000, the Veloce and an option or two will undoubtedly push matters beyond the $53,000 needed for a loaded Dodge Hornet R/T Plus.

The Hornet begins hitting dealer lots in early spring, the R/T arrives early summer.

