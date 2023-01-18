2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale starts just under $45,000

The 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale will be hitting dealers very soon, so Alfa has opened up the order books and announced pricing for the plug-in hybrid SUV. The base Sprint model will start at $44,590 including destination charge. That's a good bit more than some competitors such as the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, but they're less powerful, don't come standard with all-wheel-drive, and aren't plug-in hybrids at those entry prices. When those are equipped with similar power and all-wheel-drive, the Alfa ends up being priced very close to its rivals.

Full standard features weren't given for each trim level, but we know that the Tonale gets the turbo 1.3-liter four-cylinder hybrid powertrain making 285 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. It has an electric range of around 30 miles and standard all-wheel drive. A 10.25-inch touchscreen and 12.3-inch instrument cluster are also included along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Despite a lack of detailed features for each trim, base prices for each have been released, and they're listed below.

Sprint: $44,590

Ti: $46,590

Veloce: $49,090

Alfa Romeo is taking pre-orders for the Tonale right now, but only for the higher Ti and Veloce trim levels. Orders for the base Sprint will open up later this quarter. Alfa also expects that the Tonale will qualify for a $7,500 tax credit when leasing, due to a loophole for vehicles under lease. But be sure to double-check all those details before finalizing a purchase.