Least satisfying cars, Ford vs. GM in F1 and the Ineos Grenadier | Autoblog Podcast #767

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski. The chatter kicks off with a discussion about the merits of both Ford and GM getting into the Formula 1 series and the different paths the two American automakers are taking in their endeavors. From there, conversation turns toward a performance-minded version of Ford's Lightning electric truck and the interior of the Mustang Dark Horse. The latest list of the least satisfying new cars is then debated, and the news topics end with a recap of Tesla Cybertruck delays.

The brand-new, off-road-special Ineos Grenadier is then discussed in detail before we wrap things up by spending a reader's mom's money.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #767

Ineos Grenadier



