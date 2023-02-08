2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse interior revealed with a blue and black theme

The 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse was revealed at last year’s Detroit Auto Show, but Ford never showed off the performance model’s interior. That changes today, as Ford just released photos and details about the Dark Horse’s unique interior changes. Plus, the painted stripe option introduced on the previous-gen Shelby GT500 returns.

Blue is the theme for the Dark Horse’s interior styling. While the main color of the interior is largely black, Ford uses blue accents throughout to differentiate it from other Mustang models. The flat-bottom steering wheel has Bright Indigo Blue stitching. That same blue stitching is found on the instrument panel, door panel, seats, gear shift boot and center console. The shift knob for the six-speed manual transmission is a unique titanium knob in anodized blue — Ford says it’s hollow to keep it from getting hot in warm weather. For those who opt for the 10-speed auto, the paddles get an anodized silver finish.

Optionally, you can spec a Dark Horse Appearance package that includes Recaro seats featuring Bright Indigo Blue bolsters and black suede center inserts — these are the seats pictured in photos. The seats feature perforations with blue accents visible underneath, and lastly, Ford throws in blue seatbelts to match.

Outside of the blue theme, every Dark Horse gets bezels and vent trim in a dark metallic gloss instead of bright silver trim on other Mustangs. Different textures are used for the instrument panel and door panel to suggest a carbon fiber-esque look. As a final touch, every Dark Horse gets an instrument panel badge that states the vehicle’s chassis number.

Moving to the exterior, Ford provided some details about the stripe packages that will be available on the Dark Horse. You’ll be able to pick between vinyl or painted stripes, with the painted stripes surely coming at a steep extra cost. Ford offered painted stripes on the Shelby GT500 last generation for an additional $10,000 over the cost of vinyl stripes. Don’t be surprised if a similar cost is associated with the Dark Horse’s stripes. Ford hand-paints them in a special process not available for any other Mustang trim (for now, at least) if you check that box.

The last item we’ll point out is that Ford provided some overhead view shots of the Dark Horse in paint colors other than the Blue Ember paint used in the initial reveal. The red Dark Horse (above, left) features Ford’s vinyl stripes, while the white Dark Horse (above, right) has the painted stripes.

