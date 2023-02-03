Ford is officially coming back to Formula 1 racing as an engine supplier. The Blue Oval is set to make its return for the 2026 season when all-new engine regulations are set to go into effect. This is the second big American manufacturer to announce intentions to hop into Formula 1 as of late — Andretti Motorsport and Cadillac just announced their proposed team and engine supplier bid a month ago.

As for the teams Ford will be partnering with to supply engines to, Ford announced that it will partner with Red Bull and Red Bull's sister team, Alpha Tauri. Yes, the same Red Bull that has won the past two driver’s championships and last season’s constructors’ championship. It’s hard to dream up a more ideal situation for Ford when it comes to partnering with a competent F1 team, as Red Bull is really on its game these days. Of course, so much depends on the powertrain in F1, so Ford will need to be at the top of its game to put the Red Bull cars on the podium, too.

The last time Ford participated in F1 was 2004, but Ford has a long and storied history in the sport to point to as evidence it can succeed today. Ford has played part in 10 constructors’ championships and 13 driver’s championships since the company’s debut in 1968 as a Lotus partner. Ford’s most recent major success came in 1994 with Benetton when Michael Schumacher won the driver’s championship.

“This is the start of a thrilling new chapter in Ford’s motorsports story that began when my great-grandfather [Henry Ford] won a race that helped launch our company,” said Bill Ford, executive chairman of Ford. “Ford is returning to the pinnacle of the sport, bringing Ford’s long tradition of innovation, sustainability and electrification to one of the world’s most visible stages.”

The new regulations requiring increasing electrification and the use of sustainable fuels is a huge catalyst for Ford getting into the sport. More and more teams are getting involved with F1 as a result of the changing 2026 regulations. Porsche was originally pegged as a Red Bull engine supplier before that fizzled out, and Audi is officially bought into Sauber (currently branded as Alfa Romeo) for 2026.