Updated BMW X5 shows illuminated kidney grilles ahead of full debut

BMW is nearly ready to unveil the updated version of the fourth-generation X5. The nip-and-tucked SUV is reportedly scheduled to make its debut in February 2023, and a short preview film posted on the company's official Twitter page gives us a better idea of what to expect.

Although the X5's full design remains shrouded in darkness, the seven-second flick suggests that the visual changes made to the front end are relatively minor — that's traditionally been par for the course when it comes to BMW's mid-cycle updates. We spot new-look lights and redesigned kidney grilles that appear to be wider than the ones fitted to the current X5. One of the most significant changes is front and center: the kidney grilles are now illuminated. We're guessing that BMW will offer this feature at an extra cost (it's a $500 option on the X6).

We'll need to be patient to find out what else BMW has tweaked. In the meantime, earlier spy shots hint at a redesigned front bumper, changes to the LED rear lights, and a new selection of wheel designs. We haven't seen the updated X5's interior yet but we're guessing that most of the changes will gravitate around technology. It's not too far-fetched to speculate that the recently-launched iDrive 8 infotainment system will make an appearance. It's already fitted to models like the iX, where it's displayed on a massive, 14.9-inch curved touchscreen.

The updated BMW X5 will make its full debut online in the coming weeks, and it's scheduled to reach showrooms as a 2024 model.

Related video: