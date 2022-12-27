2024 BMW X5 spy shots show off refreshed styling, new lights

The BMW X5 is preparing for a mid-cycle refresh, and today we bring you spy shots that give us an idea of what that update will look like.

BMW’s camo is light enough up front to tell that the lower bumper is being massaged with new venting and lower grille designs. When it comes to the kidney grille itself, though, the size and shape isn’t much different from the current X5, even if it’s being slightly tweaked for the refresh. The headlights themselves appear slimmed down, but not dramatically changed.

The specific model spied testing here is labeled as a hybrid electric vehicle in stickers, so we suspect it’s the xDrive45e PHEV model — you can read our PHEV-specific review here.

There isn’t much happening on the sides of the X5, but the rear end is being treated to a notable makeover on the same level as the front. The taillights are most obviously different, as part of the LED design is revealed through the coverings of camouflage tacked on. We can’t see the whole light enough to know exactly what it’ll look like, but there’s enough to know that BMW is making a change. All the other camo on the rear suggests a massaged tailgate and lower bumper design, but we’re not sure what form that will take quite yet.

Shots of the interior aren’t seen in these shots, but it’s a sure bet that we’ll see BMW’s latest iDrive 8 interface take center stage with larger, more prominent screens inside. At this point, we expect the X5 refresh to hit us for the 2024 model year, so expect a full reveal of the model line at some point in 2023.

