Official EPA figures are out for the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6, and Hyundai beat the estimates provided last year at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

The longest-range Ioniq 6 is the SE RWD Long Range trim with the base 18-inch wheels, and it’s officially rated for 361 miles on a full charge (Hyundai’s original estimate was approximately 340 miles). That’s a massive boost in range — 58 miles — versus its platform mate, the Ioniq 5. You can thank aerodynamics for that big uptick, as the Ioniq 6 is rocking a 0.22 coefficient of drag. The Ioniq 5 sits at a 0.29.

Add all-wheel drive to the equation, and range dips down to 316 miles — this is specifically for the SE AWD Long Range trim when equipped with 18-inch wheels. Step up to the higher-content SEL trim with that model’s 20-inch wheels, and range suffers.

An SEL or Limited RWD model with 20-inch wheels is rated for 305 miles, while the same SEL and Limited trims with AWD are down to just 270 miles of range. That’s a far cry from the Ioniq 6’s peak at 361 miles of range in the base SE RWD Long Range model. Of course, opting for that maximum range model means you’ll have the least equipment and features possible for the Ioniq 6. Anybody that wants a fully-loaded car will have to deal with the drop in range.

The only Ioniq 6 model that Hyundai didn’t reveal range for is the RWD Standard Range model with the significantly smaller battery pack of 53.0 kWh versus the 77.4 kWh pack seen in every other model. Just like the Ioniq 5 RWD Standard Range model, though, the Ioniq 6’s version of that trim should have much less range than the others.

Hyundai says the Ioniq 6 should launch in spring this year, so look out for a pricing announcement on the new, electric sedan soon.

