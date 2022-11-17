LOS ANGELES — We’ve already driven the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 (in Korea), but today at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, Hyundai is revealing the U.S. spec version of its electric sedan and all the final specs to go with it.

Similar to the Ioniq 5, the Ioniq 6 will be available in three drive/range configurations. The entry-level RWD Standard Range model gets the low-power single-motor setup with 149 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. It has a 53.0 kWh battery pack, and despite range figures being available for other models, Hyundai hasn’t said what this version will do. Step up to the RWD model with the big 77.4 kWh battery pack, and output is boosted to 225 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Hyundai claims this version will go about 340 miles on a full charge, handily besting the Ioniq 5 — this boost is largely due to aerodynamics, as the Ioniq 6 posts a slippery 0.22 coefficient of drag. If you’re after power and performance, the top-line dual motor AWD version supplies it with a combined 320 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque. Hyundai claims a 0-60 mph time of “less than five seconds” with this model. The same 77.4 kWh battery pack is used, and range dips to 310 miles.

The charging story is mostly the same as the Ioniq 5, since it uses the same battery pack and electrical architecture. Plug into a 350 kW fast charger, and Hyundai says you can go from a 10% battery to 80% in just 18 minutes — we’ve seen this happen plenty of times in our long-term Kia EV6. Note that peak charging speed is not 350 kW, and though Hyundai is not defining that today, it’s likely that it shares a 235 kW peak charging speed with the Ioniq 5. If you’re planning on charging while on the road, you’d benefit from entering the charging station into the in-car nav, as this automatically preheats the battery pack to the optimal charging temperature to ensure you get the fastest-possible charging.

On the topic of navigation, Hyundai also announced that the Ioniq 6 will be introducing a new navigation system that includes a charging station route planner for road trips. When you enter a destination out of the car’s range, it will automatically generate charging station stops along the way. Hyundai claims the car will know what charging stations are in use or broken, and automatically skip those — we’ll certainly be testing that function to see it in action. Additionally, we've asked Hyundai if its other EVs can be updated to take advantage of this new navigation system.

Hyundai says the Ioniq 6 is also the first Hyundai to feature over-the-air firmware update capability. This is far deeper than your typical over-the-air software update, as it allows Hyundai to influence major aspects of how the car drives without even touching it. For example, Hyundai says it could change acceleration characteristics by uploading a new accelerator pedal map. It could also adjust steering sensitivity or even resolve a recall to these systems.

Another first for Hyundai in the Ioniq 6 is something it calls electric-Active Sound Design. Hyundai says it “uses an acoustic design processor to provide unique driving sounds inside the cabin and the ability to set the volume.” The exact sounds we should expect to hear aren’t defined yet, but expect more noises in the Ioniq 6 than other electric Hyundai vehicles.

Lastly, the Ioniq 6’s color palette is out. You’ll be able to choose between seven different shades, including Gravity Gold Matte, Onyx Black Pearl, Serenity White Pearl, Curated Silver Metallic, Transmission Blue Pearl, Ultimate Red Metallic and Digital Green Pearl. Interior options include black, gray and a green/gray two-tone.

Pricing is expected to come closer to the car’s on-sale date, which is currently slated for spring 2023. Buyers will get the same deal as other recent electric Hyundais with complimentary charging at Electrify America charging stations for the first two years of ownership (so long as the session is less than 30 minutes in length). If you want to know even more about the Ioniq 6 and how it drives, make sure to check out our First Drive story from last month.

